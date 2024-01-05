A Brighton man bragged about sexually abusing a young girl in front of her mother to an undercover detective, a court heard this week.

Raymond Charman, 63, made up the perverted fantasies about a 10-year-old girl while chatting with the officer, who he believed was a fellow paedophile, on the chat.iw and Kik platforms.

Charman, of Chiddingly Close, Whitehawk, was arrested just days after the exchange in August 2022.

Yesterday, he was given a six-month suspended sentence and fined £2,000 at Lewes Crown Court, for the offence of publishing an obscene chat log.

Sentencing, Judge James Hay described how Mr Charman had “bragged” about committing child sexual abuse in the messages and had used the phrase “I was trying to be clever”.

Judge Hay said: “I am only sentencing you for publication of the chat log, not what is claimed.

“You acted deliberately in writing disgusting messages, although mercifully you were discussing with an undercover police officer.

“Your behaviour crossed the custody threshold, neither a fine or a community order would be sufficient.

“I am just persuaded that there is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”

Prosecutor Rio Pahlavanpour said the messages Charman sent stated he had “interests in little girls and teaching them what they are for.”

In the messages, Charman claimed that he had performed a sexual act with a 10 year old girl, who he had been abusing since the age of seven, and with that girl’s mother present.

Mr Charman’s defence lawyer, Kelly Thomas, argued that there was no direct threat to children as a result of his actions.

Ms Thomas said: “Ultimately his actions were complete fantasy.

“He was under extreme stress and wanting to escape reality. He felt he had no one to talk to and obviously went to extreme lengths.

“If your honour would be concerned whether he is telling the truth about a lack of interest in sexual activity with children, his devices were searched with no further evidence found and it was Mr Charman who stopped the messages, not the officer.

“He says he just realised what he was doing was wrong.”

Mr Charman, a manager for a large private transport company, claimed he was under stress at the time from burnout at work – working seven days a week with only two days off a month – while also caring for his wife.

Judge Hay suspended the six month sentence for 18 months, to be added to any sentence if Mr Charman were to be found guilty of another criminal offence.

Mr Charman, who admitted the offence at Brighton Magistrates’ Court in December 2022, was also ordered to pay a £2,000 fine, not including a victim surcharge, to be paid within three months.

As there were no sentencing guidelines for publishing obscene content, the judge said this sentence had no notification requirements.