Albion line up with a surprisingly strong side for an FA Cup tie against Championship opponents.

Jakub Moder is down to start his first match in more than two years.

Bart Verbruggen is back in goal and Lewis Dunk, Pascal Gross and Pervis Estupinan all start.

In fact, it could very well be a Premier League starting eleven, with Evan Ferguson and Billy Gilmour also making the cut.

Cameron Peupion is back from his Cheltenham loan and is on the bench alongside the likes of James Miler, Adam Lallana and Danny Welbeck.