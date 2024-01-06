Proposals to freeze parking permit charges for a year if residents opt for to end “light touch” parking have been described as a “bribe”.

Hanover and Elm Grove resident Wilf Nicholls was shocked to see the suggestion that if residents in the zone S area choose to keep their “light touch” parking scheme, permit prices would increase in line with other zones.

Currently, the “light touch” permits are £120 and Mr Nicholls fears that they could go up to £335 if residents disagree with Brighton and Hove City Council’s consultation proposals.

The consultation, which ends on Sunday 14 January, said that if people opted for an “outer city zone” 8am to 8pm scheme from Monday to Sunday, then current permit prices would be frozen until 2025.

Currently, parking is restricted to permit holders only from 11am to noon and 6pm to 7pm from Monday to Friday in Zone S – an area bounded by Elm Grove, Queen’s Park Road, Down Terrace and Freshfield Road.

Mr Nicholls criticised the council for holding the public consultation over the Christmas period.

It started on 11 December, even though the council’s Transport and Sustainability Committee approved going the consultation on Tuesday 3 October.

The zone S parking area was introduced in 2017 and reviewed in 2018.

Mr Nicholls said: “Lengthy costly consultation and impact assessment was undertaken with residents and businesses a few years ago, overwhelmingly supporting the current light touch scheme which works very well.

“Despite promising us the scheme would not change, the council have snuck in this proposal over the Christmas period and are proposing huge hikes in the costs.

“I have written to local councillors but none have replied. There should be an open and transparent consultation as this will have a huge impact on our area.

“The only other thing is that it will result in more cars parking here on meters.

“We do not have a capacity issue at the moment so it feels like we will be used to generate more income and soak up excess vehicles from other areas when they merge our scheme with neighbouring ones.

“The roads will likely be busier as people look for places to park. We feel there should have been a transparent impact assessment so that residents could make an informed choice.

Labour councillor Trevor Muten, who chairs the council’s Transport and Sustainability Committee, said that the consultation process covered five parking zones and involved 10,000 addresses.

He said that the five-week consultation needed to start as soon as possible to “inform” the 2024-25 budget.

Councillor Muten said: “Under the proposals permit holders in these zones would still be able to park in all resident and shared parking bays within their zones.

“But we would be able to offer greater flexibility for visitors and businesses and provide more effective use of available road space, reducing pressure on parking in neighbouring areas.”

Consultations are also under way on the council website for zone L in West Hove, zone P in Hove Park, zone U around Coombe Road and zone W around Wish Road.

The parking zone consultations close on Sunday 14 January.