A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a blaze damaged a bungalow in Hallyburton Road, Hove, last night.

Sussex Police said this morning: “Emergency services were called to a fire at a property on Hallyburton Road, Hove, at around 8.20pm on Sunday 7 January.

“The fire was put out swiftly and caused minor damage to the property. No injuries were reported.

“A 40-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. An investigation is ongoing.

“Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 968 of 07/01.”

The fire service said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called at 8.25pm on Sunday 7 January to reports of a house fire in Hove.

“Smoke had been seen coming from the roof of a bungalow in Hallyburton Road.

“As of 9.25pm, four fire engines, an aerial ladder platform and officers are at the scene.

“Crews are using six breathing apparatus, two hose reel and one main jet.

“Police are also in attendance.

“Please avoid the area while we work.”

The fire service later issued an update, saying: “As of 10pm, everyone has been accounted for and crews are damping down and cutting away to ensure the fire is fully out.

“Crews worked hard and were able to prevent the fire from affecting neighbouring properties.

“The cause of the fire has not been confirmed at this stage.”