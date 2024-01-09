A couple of car scammers have been caught on camera, with Sussex Police asking the public to help identify the men.

The force said: “Officers are appealing for witnesses following a scam in Saltdean.

“Police were called to reports of a car scam where three men pretend to purchase a car for sale but pour oil on to the engine in order to get it cheaper.

“The incident took place in Lewes Close on Saturday 7 October at around 7pm.

“Officers are now releasing an image of the men they would like to speak to in connection with the scam.

“If you recognise the men in the photo, or have any information, contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1297 of 07/10.”