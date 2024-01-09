Police have charged a man with child sex attacks and raping a woman in various Brighton locations.

Shane Gibbs, also known as ‘Blue’, 34, of no fixed address, has been charged with one count of raping a woman, two counts of taking a child to remove them from a person having lawful control, intentional strangulation, three counts of engaging in sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15, assault, possession with intent to supply a class A drug and possession with intent to supply a class B drug.

All the alleged sex attacks took place in Brighton, many in hotels.

The first of the offences were reported to police on 28 December and relate to people known to him.

Gibbs has been remanded in custody and will next appear at Lewes Crown Court on Monday, 5 February.

Detective Superintendent Miles Ockwell said: “We have been able to swiftly bring an individual into custody and are not currently looking for any other suspects in relation to these allegations.

“A wide-ranging investigation is ongoing into a number of lines of enquiry as we try to understand the full scale of Gibbs’ alleged offending.

“We are asking anyone who has any information that could assist with our enquiries to contact police immediately, quoting serial 655 of 7/1.”