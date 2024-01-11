A casting call has been put out for a nine to eleven-year-old boy to star in an adaptation of Nick Cave’s Brighton-set novel The Death of Bunny Munro.

The book is being turned into a television series for Sky Atlantic starring former Doctor Who actor Matt Smith, and is due to start shooting in the spring.

Today, Shaheen Baig Casting invited “sensitive, thoughtful charismatic” boys with no acting experience required to apply for the part of Bunny Munro’s son, Bunny Junior.

In the novel, Munro takes his young son in a car as he visits various places around Brighton and Hove as the West Pier burns.

The casting call says: “Minimum age nine years old. No previous acting experience is required, but please note we will also be looking at professional actors for this role.

“If you are successful in gaining the role, you will be paid.”

It says while professional actors are also being seen for the role, Shaheen Baig has a record of casting unknowns.

Parents or guardians of interested boys should email bunnycasting@shaheenbaigcasting.com, including name, age, date of birth, home town, and a recent photograph.

They should also include a short, downloadable video talking a little bit about themselves – the agents suggest a favourite memory, their favourite interests or a funny story.

It must be sent by 26 January, 2024 and confirm that a parent or guardian was present for the recording and consents to the application.

When the adaptation was announced last month, Nick Cave told The Hollywood Reporter: “Finally, someone with the courage to take on this unholy tale.

“I am thrilled that Sky and Clerkenwell Films are bringing Bunny to life, in all his flawed glory, and I can think of nobody better than Matt Smith to play him.”

The six-part series, written by BAFTA winner Pete Jackson and directed by Isabella Eklöf, is due to start filming across the south of England in the spring.

It is produced by Clerkenwell Films in association with Sky Studios.