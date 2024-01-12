Labour has held its seat in the South Portslade by-election despite criticism of the party’s plan to close a local school.

Josh Guilmant, 40, a law teacher, won the by-election and will take up one of the 54 seats on Brighton and Hove City Council.

The result was announced at Hove Town Hall this afternoon (Friday 12 January) after fewer than a thousand people turned out at polling stations in the ward yesterday.

The total turnout, including postal votes, was 1,609 out of an electorate of 7,380, or 21.8 per cent.

A total of 994 people voted in person and 615 by post.

The seven candidates were

Danny John Booth (Green)

Benjamin James Franks (Conservative)

Jamie Rutherford Gillespie (Independent)

Josh Guilmant (Labour)

David Timothy Maples (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition)

Georgia Arabella McKinley Fitch (Democratic Liberation Party)

Kenneth Lloyd Rist (Liberal Democrat)

Labour topped the poll in South Portslade at the local elections last May, with both sitting councillors returned for the ward’s two seats.