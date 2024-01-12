A new swimming pool could be built at the Withdean Sports Complex (WSC) if councillors back the plan.

Brighton and Hove City Council has been looking for new sites for pools across the area, with a public consultation under way on where to build a replacement for the King Alfred.

A report to the council’s Culture, Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Economic Development Committee meeting next Thursday (18 January) asks members to “agree in principle” to a new pool at Withdean.

Councillors are also asked to back a feasibility study of where a new pool could be built in the east of the city, with Moulsecoomb floated as a possibility.

The report said that Withdean was “in reach of communities in the north west and east of the city who may be less physically active or be experiencing poorer health outcomes”.

It said: “The site is accessible by bus, active travel and has associated parking on site. A pool at Withdean would also be accessible for many local schools to use.

“This is of key importance to ensure children in our city continue to learn to swim and are confident in water – particularly as this was impacted so heavily during the covid-19 pandemic and we are still catching up now.

“There are a number of primary and secondary schools within a two-mile radius of the centre.

“The proposed scheme will include a five-lane 25m community pool with changing rooms, toilets and other ancillary facilities.

“The new pool will be a modular above ground pool, meaning that build costs are reduced and the construction time line is less compared to conventional pool builds.

“This approach would in no way effect the quality of the facility for the end user and would have a lifespan of up to 40 years if maintained effectively.”

The capital cost of the project is expected to be £5.8 million, with a 7.5 per cent contingency. Currently, though, the council has no funds set aside for increasing swimming capacity.

The report said: “Other funded items in the capital programme could potentially be reprioritised but this is unlikely to be acceptable.

“There may be a small amount of section 106 (developer) funds or possible CIL (community infrastructure levy) monies available but it is currently assumed that this project would need to be financed from corporate borrowing.

“If the council was to borrow the £5.8 million required, at a rate of 4 per cent, this would mean a loan repayment of approximately £296,000 per annum, assuming a 40-year lifespan/period.

“The new pool, supported by the wider leisure contract, will therefore need to make sufficient income to meet operating costs and service loan repayments.”

An annual income of almost £570,000 would be necessary to service the loan for the proposed pool.

The council has secured £400,000 from Sport England’s Swimming Pool Support Fund – but this money is to help the continuing operation of pools in the city.

Councillors are also asked to commit £450,000 of borrowing to cover professional fees for detailed design and survey work and planning consent.

Once design work is complete, a report would go to the Strategy, Finance and City Regeneration Committee which could approve any further borrowing that might be needed.

More feasibility work needs to be carried out for the east of the city, the report said, including the option of a pool at the Moulsecoomb Community Leisure Centre.

An initial analysis suggested that the cost of operating a swimming pool in Moulsecoomb would be more expensive than at the Withdean Sports Complex where the staffing levels offer economies of scale.

The report said that there was a shortfall of public swimming pools in Brighton and Hove which is currently served by the Prince Regent, in the North Laine, St Luke’s, in Brighton, and the King Alfred, in Hove. They are all more than 30 years old.

In 2021, councillors approved the Sports Facilities Investment Plan (SFIP) which identified the need for more council-owned pools.

The report said: “One of the key findings was that the current demand for pool water in the city exceeds supply, and that any closure or loss of a facility will result in a significant pressure on the remaining facilities for use for the public and club swimming.

“Work has been undertaken since the launch of the SFIP in 2021, and will continue, to carefully consider the options for increasing the amount of pool/water space in the city to meet the current and future needs.”

In 2022-23 there were 465,708 swimming visits to the three pools. Currently, 2,600 children take part in the leisure operating company Freedom Leisure’s Learn to Swim School and more than 250 are on the waiting list.

The Prince Regent had the most visits in 2022-23, at 237,815, compared with 177,501 at the King Alfred and 50,392 at St Luke’s.

The council’s Culture, Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Economic Development Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 4pm on Thursday 18 February. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.