A man is wanted by police for robbery and burglary.

Sussex Police said: “Can you help us find Edward Bunce?

“The 37-year-old, who has links to Eastbourne, Brighton, Greater Manchester and Lancashire, is wanted in connection with a robbery and a burglary.

“Bunce is described as 5ft 7in and thin, with dark brown hair. He has tattoos on his left arm and sometimes has a moustache or beard.

“If you see Bunce, or have any information about his whereabouts, dial 999 quoting crime reference 47230236174. Do not approach him.”