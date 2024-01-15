A pub on Rottingdean High Street will reopen in spring under a new name following a major refurb.

The White Horse has picked up an extra s and is now known at The White Horses- a nod towards its sea views.

The pub and hotel has 32 bedrooms and 290 tables, and will open for restaurant bookings in April and hotel bookings in early summer.

Some of the hotel’s rooms have sea-view balconies and suites will be individually named and designed to celebrate local legends and folklore.

The new hotel is still owned by Greene King, and is the first of the chain’s new venture – Everly Hotels Collection – to open.

A sample restaurant menu is available to view on the hotel’s website, without pricing information, and offers seafood chowder, pan-fried seabass and roasted lamb rump.

Vincent Madden, managing director of the Everly Hotels Collection, said: “Today is a big milestone for The Everly Hotels Collection, and we’re thrilled to announce the opening of our first property in early summer 2024, The White Horses hotel.

“A completely unique project, balancing the timeless comfort guests expect from an upscale boutique hotel, with experiences that are very much rooted in the local area – a meeting point for locals and guests alike.

“The White Horses is deeply grounded in the community, and we’re committed to supporting local, so when the doors do open you can expect selected local produce, and seasonal ingredients to be featured on our menus.

“Our striking discovery bar will stock local wines, ales and spirits complemented by the local larder offering treats, mementos, and gifts from our local partners.”

The White Horse pub closed in August 2023, and refurbishment works caused issues to mobile signal in the town when a mast that had been hosted on the pub’s roof was taken down.

The former pub also offered rooms to stay in, as well as outdoor seating and Sunday roast dinners.