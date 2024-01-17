The Sussex Beacon has appointed a new chief executive to run the Brighton charity that provides specialist care and support for people living with HIV.

Rachel Brett, 53, is due to start in April, joining from YMCA Downslink where she worked for 11 years, including more than eight years as the director of children and young people.

Ms Brett is also a trustee of the Clock Tower Sanctuary, a charity that runs a day centre for young people who are homeless or vulnerably housed.

She is taking charge of an organisation that provides inpatient and outpatient care for people with HIV and which has a 10-bed inpatient unit in Bevendean Road, Brighton.

She will take over from interim chief executive Matthew Dendy who initially joined the Sussex Beacon’s board of trustees in 2022.

Mr Dendy, 60, who spent more than 35 years in commercial and project management, took the helm last year after the departure of executive director Bill Puddicombe, 63, after three years.

The job was advertised in November and last month at a salary of £70,000 to £80,000 a year pro rata for a four-day week – or £56,000 to £64,000 a year.

The charity has an annual income of just over £2 million, according to its most recent accounts, but spent more than £2.4 million, giving it a shortfall of about £365,000.

The annual half marathon raises almost half of the Sussex Beacon’s annual income, with NHS contracts bring in about a third.

But the inpatient unit costs more than £1 million a year to run, with much of that money covering the cost of staffing including national insurance and pension contributions.

Overall, staffing accounts for more than £1 million of the charity’s spending and the costs of organising fundraising events such as the half marathon account for almost a third of all spending.

As with many charities, one of the biggest challenges is to ensure that contracts cover their costs and that fundraising – including grants, legacies and other donations – help keep the charity on a sustainable footing.

Today, the charity said: “The trustees of the Sussex Beacon are delighted to announce the appointment of Rachel Brett as its new chief executive officer.

“Rachel will be joining the Sussex Beacon from YMCA Downslink, where she has held the position of director of children and young people since 2015.

“Rachel is a qualified social worker and has extensive experience in the strategic development of community-based services in the Brighton area, income generation, cross-sector partnership working, safeguarding and trauma-informed practice.”

Ms Brett said: “I am thrilled to be joining the Sussex Beacon, a charity for which I have huge respect and admiration.

“I feel privileged to be working alongside a committed team of trustees, staff and volunteers and contributing to improving the lives of people living with HIV locally. In these times of economic challenge, our services have never been more needed.”

Sussex Beacon chair of trustees Paul Hilly said: “With Rachel onboard as our new CEO, the Beacon will be well placed to go from strength to strength, continuing to support the diverse needs of our service users and our local community “.

As well as inpatient and outpatient care, the Sussex Beacon has therapy rooms, larger rooms for group work and a landscaped garden for patients and visitors at its Bevendean Road base.

The Beacon added: “The charity provides high-quality care and support in a friendly and homely environment.”

