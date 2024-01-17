The Surfrajettes are a four-piece instrumental combo from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Since forming in late 2015, the band has charmed audiences with their clever mix of psychedelic rock and reverb-drenched surf music, sky-high beehives, go-go boots, and eyeliner as thick as their guitar strings.

The band achieved viral online notoriety from their home-made performance videos and their feature by Norman’s Rare Guitars in LA. The debut 45 single ‘Party Line’ / ‘Toxic’ released late 2018 on Hi-Tide Recordings to immediate success. The band has toured extensively in its support, including performances on The Beach Boys Cruise, The Melissa Etheridge Cruise, at Sea.Hear.Now, Nashville Boogie, Wild O Fest in Mexico City, The New England Shake-Up!, Surf Guitar 101 Convention, Tiki Oasis & Hi-Tide Summer Holiday: Asbury Park.

The band released the follow up single ‘Hale’iwa Hustle’ / ‘Banzai Pipeline’ in 2020, supported by a festival appearance at Hi-Tide Winter Holiday: Pittsburgh. The group spent the rest of 2020 and most of 2021 writing and recording their debut LP ‘Roller Fink’ which dropped on 22nd April 2022 from Hi-Tide Recordings / Virgin Music. They saw out the rest of 2022 with a trio of singles: ‘El Condor Pasa’, ‘Banshee Bop’ and ‘Marshmallow March’ / ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’.

The Surfrajettes are guitarists Shermy Freeman and Nicole Damof, bassist Sarah Butler, and drummer Annie Linnis. When not on tour, the group is busy woodshedding in their secret beach hut, sewing new miniskirts, debating vintage gear, and daydreaming about performing in a Quentin Tarantino movie.

Next month will see the quartet undertake a massive North American tour which sees them on the road from February to June. After a well earned rest, they will be heading over the pond in order to play a quartet of select UK concerts, which thankfully includes a date here in Brighton at Dust, which is located at 77 East Street.

The Surfrajettes UK tour dates:

17th October – London @ New Cross Inn

18th October – Manchester @ Academy 3

19th October – Brighton @ Dust

20th October – Norwich @ Adrian Flux Waterfront

