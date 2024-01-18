An investigation is to be launched into a blaze at a Hove school last night.

Blatchington Mill School in Nevill Avenue is closed this morning while staff assess the damage caused by the fire, which broke out on the ground floor at about 5.40pm.

Fire investigators from East Sussex Fire and Rescue are also on the scene.

A statement from East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “A fire investigation is to take place into the fire at Blatchington Mill School.

“East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called at 5.42pm on January 2024 to the property in Hove.

“There are no reports of injuries and everyone was quickly accounted for.

“Crews used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets as well as thermal imaging cameras.

“At its height, six fire engines were on scene, as well as officers and other agencies.

“One fire engine remained at the scene overnight, checking for hotspots.

“As of 6.30am on 18 January 2024, we have left the area.

“We will return to assess damage and carry out a fire investigation.

“No further details are being released at this stage.

“We would like to thank nearby residents for their patience during the operation last night.”