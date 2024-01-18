A healthcare worker who stole an elderly patient’s purse during a home visit has avoided prison.

Kerry Edwards-Ranson was taking blood samples from 81-year-old Josephine Russell at her home in Brighton when she lifted the purse.

After she left, Ms Russell turned her home upside down looking for it, before eventually thinking to check the CCTV she had installed.

She then saw Edwards-Ranson taking the purse, which contained bank cards, a bus pass, driving licence, and M&S voucher and about £90 in cash.

In a victim impact statement read out at Brighton Magistrates Court yesterday, Ms Russell said: “The incident has caused me considerable distress and severely affected my mental health.

“I was searching my property through the night and even questioning whether I was losing my mind.

“The thought that someone woudl abuse such a position of trust, someone I had invited into my home left me feeling distraught.

“I feel so lucky I have CCTV so I can hold the person to account.”

Prosecuting, David Packer said Edwards-Ranson had been working for the Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust (SCFT) when the purse was taken in August 2022.

Defending, Adam James said she was still working as a nurse with a private client, who was sat at the back of court with their family to observe the hearing.

He said: “She has been dismissed [from SCFT] although she left before a formal finding of gross misconduct. She now operates with one client on a private basis.

“They employed her in the full knowledge of what has happened.”

Edwards-Ranson, of Milland Road, Hailsham, pleaded guilty at Brighton Magistrates Court on 16 November last year.

Sentencing, chair of the bench Nigel Peacock said: “This was a gross breach of trust. When you have got an elderly person in there own home having their purse stolen from them, it’s about as bad as it gets.

“This has passed the custody threshold by a large margin. We are going to give you 18 weeks, but we are going to suspend that for 18 months.”

He also ordered Edwards-Ranson to undertake 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days and complete 150 hours of unpaid work, as well as pay Ms Russell £150 compensation, a victim surcharge of £!54 and costs of £85.

A Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said: “The actions of this individual do not reflect the values of our Trust or the professionalism and compassion of colleagues who continue to deliver care to our communities.

“An internal investigation was completed and this individual is no longer employed by the trust.”