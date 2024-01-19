A boy suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by a stranger in a Brighton street at 4 o’clock in the afternoon.

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses and relevant information after a teenage boy was assaulted in Brighton.

“The 17-year-old victim was walking alone near St Peter’s Church when he was approached at a crossing by a man who was unknown to him.

“As he crossed the road towards St Peter’s House Library in Richmond Terrace, the man assaulted him.

“The incident happened at about 4pm on Tuesday 2 January.

“He was looked after by library staff and was then taken to hospital where he was treated for a serious injury.

“He has since been discharged.

“The suspect was described as a stocky man of an Arab or mixed ethnic background in his mid-twenties, 5ft 6in, with a black beard.

“He wore a black jacket and beanie hat with a logo.

“Officers are appealing for any witnesses or motorists in the area who may have seen what happened to come forward.

“In particular, anyone with relevant CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage is urged to report it to us.

“Anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police online or on 101 and quote serial 932 of 02/01.”