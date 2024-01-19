Missed rubbish and recycling collections have fallen dramatically following an independent barrister’s report into Brighton and Hove’s refuse service Cityclean.

Compared with the first two weeks in August when 2,552 rubbish collections were reported as missed, the first two weeks of December had 205 missed homes, a fall of more than 90 per cent.

The report to Brighton and Hove City Council’s Strategy, Finance and City Regeneration Committee meeting on Thursday 25 January states missed recycling collections also dropped by 68 per cent but did not include the hard figures.

At Thursday’s meeting leading senior councillors are asked to approve all recommendations by King’s Counsel (KC) Aileen McColgan and implement an action plan.

This will include replacing the role of personnel appeal panels and removing councillors from employment procedures from 26 July.

The report also states “a review of alleged agreements that are said to apply in the Cityclean service, but which are not written or agreed” is due to be completed by 13 March.

Both unions at Cityclean, GMB and UNISON, are to receive equal treatment.

Council leader Bella Sankey, who called for an inquiry following the whistleblowing disclosures, said: “In the months since the report was published firm actions around behaviour, equalities and workplace culture have already been taken.

“Staff and managers have told me they can already feel the weight of the change and I’ve personally seen the service transform

“There have been improvements to the quality of service too. Data shows the number of missed refuse and recycling collections reported by residents through our website has reduced dramatically compared to the summer.

“I’ve witnessed this change for myself when I’ve visited the depot and have recently been out with some of the Streets team to see first-hand the excellent work they do around fly-tipping, litter picking and clearing weeds.

“This is just one step in a much bigger journey but it’s an important one. Having a fair, inclusive and safe workplace is vital for our staff and in turn will ensure a better service for residents.”

The report said: “Significant action has been taken already in response to report recommendations.

“This includes a refresh of behavioural standards across all Cityclean services and the implementation of a zero tolerance approach to poor behaviour with disciplinary processes to address the issues identified.”

A further report into proposed new disciplinary and dispute processes will be brought before Brighton and Hove City Council at a future date.

Culture change plans in the report aim to stabilise Cityclean by February, to ensure staff and managers are heard and ensure all workers feel valued and appreciated.

The report said: “Culture change is ‘done with’, not ‘done to’ the workforce. Workers and unions will have a key role in how Cityclean becomes simply a nicer, kinder, more respectful and dignified place to work.

“The culture change programme will embed the changes already made in the service to implement a zero tolerance of poor behaviour and instigate disciplinary processes to address issues of bullying behaviour.”

The inquiry, employing a KC and the resulting reports has cost the council £226,253.

During the eight-week inquiry more than 70 witnesses provided evidence that detailed accounts of sexual harassment, racism, disability discrimination, bullying and intimidation at Cityclean’s Hollingdean depot.

The Strategy, Finance and City Regeneration Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 4pm on Thursday 25 January. The meeting is scheduled for webcast on the council website.