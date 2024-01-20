Brighton and Hove Albion have confirmed the signing of Valentin Barco from Boca Juniors.

The Seagulls signed the 19-year-old for about £8 million and he is joining on a four-and-a-half-year contract which runs until June 2028.

The teenager arrives having made 35 first-team appearances for Boca, where he came through the academy and helped the club reach last year’s Copa Libertadores final.

Brighton technical director David Weir said: “We have been aware of Valentin for a long time and have been impressed with the progress he has made at domestic and international level.

“We’re delighted to welcome him to the club and we are looking forward to seeing how he progresses and develops under Roberto.

“He has played predominantly on the left side, as a full-back, wing-back or winger, but has also shown his versatility with Boca, playing across the midfield.

“He is an exciting prospect but it’s also important we give him the time he needs to settle and adapt to new surroundings and the Premier League.”

Valentin has represented Argentina up to under-23 level, making his debut in December, and is currently on international duty at the CONMEBOL qualifiers ahead of this summer’s Paris Olympic Games.

Albion have signed several Argentine players since 2005, starting with Federico Tuerenzio that year, and followed by Leo Ulloa in 2013, World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister in 2018 and Facundo Buonanotte in 2022.