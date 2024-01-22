The owner of a Kemp Town coffee shop is to become the first tenant of a historic seafront building.

The Temple at Black Rock has been let to Philip Cundall, who runs Portland in St George’s Road.

It is set to open in the spring following an extensive renovation as part of Brighton and Hove City Council’s Black Rock reworking project.

Philip said: “The view from the Temple is stunning and I am thrilled to be able to look out over the sea while establishing a new business in such a charming and unique building.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to repurpose the Temple while honouring its past and creating a neighbourhood hub and meeting place.

“I want to retain a sense of playfulness in my restoration of this unique building, creating a destination for the community to come together, meet, sit and enjoy the beautiful views, just as they did almost 190 years ago.

“On long summer evenings, this is the perfect spot to enjoy the view and amazing sunsets we get over the sea. To be able to sit with a glass of wine or a cold beer would be the perfect end to a summers’ day.”

Philip also refurbished The Portland, which includes a gallery and a retail space for local artists and makers alongside its coffee and cakes.

He has applied for a licence to sell alchol from midday until 9pm from Monday to Saturday and from midday until 7pm on Sundays.

He intends to use local suppliers for The Temple, including Red Roaster and Real Patisserie.

Councillor Julie Cattell, lead member for major projects, said: “We are so pleased that Philip can now breathe new life into this small but beautiful little building.

“It is one of the ‘jewels in the crown’ of the Black Rock Renovation project so it was hugely important that the new tenant not only understood the unique history of the building but would work with us to preserve its unique character.

“We look forward to seeing Philip’s plans come to life, as he completes his renovation and, of course, enjoying a coffee on the terrace later this spring.”

The Temple was designed and built in 1835 as a ‘garden temple’ by William Kendall, the architect who laid out Madeira Drive and Esplanade and designed the nearby Reading Room.

It was originally a folly, a playful destination for the residents of the surrounding crescents and squares to enjoy the views and take the sea air.

During World War 2 it was occupied by the military and then fell into disuse.