Altered Images have announced a welcome return to Brighton this Autumn where they will be performing their UK Top 20 ‘Bite’ album in its entirety as well as a greatest hits set. Their venue of choice will be the ever popular Concorde 2 and the date for your diary is Saturday 19th October. The event has been organised by JOY. Concerts and tickets will be going on sale this coming Friday, 26th January from 10am – So keep your eyes peeled HERE and from your usual ticket agencies.

The Brighton concert is the opening date of their 10-date UK tour which will also see the band entertaining folk in Bristol, Glasgow, Liverpool, Exeter, Stroud, Cambridge, Birmingham, Leeds and Holmfirth.

Altered Images are (as always) fronted by Clare Grogan who has worked extensively in Music, Film, Television, Theatre and Radio for 30+ years. The summer she left school her band, Altered Images, were signed to Sony Records and Clare appeared in the BAFTA winning comedy ‘Gregory’s Girl’ directed by Bill Forsyth.

Altered Images quickly had worldwide success, selling millions of records, which topped the charts in several countries. They initially recorded three Top 30 Albums (‘Happy Birthday’, ‘Pinky Blue’ and ‘Bite’) and had 6 UK Top 40 hits including ‘Don’t Talk To Me About Love’, ‘I Could Be Happy’, ‘See Those Eyes’ and ‘Happy Birthday’.

They were voted ‘Best New Group’ at the NME awards the same year that they were invited to play at The Royal Command Performance. Clare and the band worked closely with Scottish painter David Band creating original pieces of artwork that were released as special edition prints alongside the singles.

The multi-talented Ms Grogan has also had roles in dozens of TV and Radio Dramas, including some of the UK’s best loved TV shows: ‘Skins’ – which she also wrote songs for, used in the series. ‘Waterloo Road’, ‘Eastenders’, ‘Doctors’, ‘Red Dwarf’, ‘Father Ted’, ‘Taggart’, ‘Sea Of Souls’, and ‘Forgiven’. Her ﬁlm credits include, ‘Gregory’s Girl’, ‘Comfort And Joy’, ‘Jilting Joe’, Wedding Belles’, ‘Smallest Game In Town’ Loyal’, ‘Emo’, The Penalty King’, BAFTA winning drama ‘The Wee Man’ and most recently ‘Delirium’.

Clare has presented ﬁlm, travel and music shows for TV and radio including the BBC’s ‘The One Show’, STV’s Scotland’s ‘Real Heroes’, ITV’s ‘Dream Ticket’, VH 1 and Vintage TV. She has presented for 6Music and BBC Radio Scotland. Her recent Radio 4 comedy and dramas include ‘Romance And Adventure’ alongside Josie Long, ‘Rum Bunch’ with Mel Giedroyc and the serialisation of ‘Modesty Blaise’. She also hosts a show for ‘Absolute 80’s’.

Her debut novel ‘Tallulah And The Teenstars’ reached No 2 in the Waterstone’s Children’s Book Chart.

August 2022 saw Altered Images release their first new long player in almost 40 years, with the arrival of ‘Mascara Streakz’, which too made it into the Top 30 of the UK Album Charts.

Altered Images were last in action at the Concorde 2 back on 13th September 2022 – Read our account of that night HERE.

