Brighton’s leading independent concert promoter and events organiser, JOY. Concerts, along with the team behind the UK’s renowned psychedelic music and arts festival, ‘Manchester Psych Fest’, have this morning announced the launch of their latest venture: ‘BRIGHTON PSYCH FEST’.

Taking place across multiple iconic Brighton venues on Friday 30th August, this brand new one-day festival promises to be a celebration of all things psychedelic.

The full lineup for ‘Brighton Psych Fest’ will be announced in the coming weeks, but fans can expect an eclectic mix of the best psychedelic and psychedelic-influenced music from around the world, with a similarly unique and carefully curated programme seen at ‘Manchester Psych Fest’ over its 10-year existence.

Limited early bird tickets are on sale Friday 26th January, giving fans the chance to secure their place at this highly anticipated event at a discounted rate.

With the success of ‘Manchester Psych Fest’ as a testament to the team’s expertise in curating exceptional festivals, ‘Brighton Psych Fest’ is sure to be a highlight of the British music calendar.

£20 early bird tickets are on sale Friday the 26th of January at 10 am via brightonpsychfest.com.

About ‘Manchester Psych Fest’:

‘Manchester Psych Fest’ is the UK’s leading psychedelic music and arts festival, taking place annually in the heart of Manchester across the city’s best venues. Now in its eleventh year, the festival has built a reputation for showcasing the best in psychedelic music and art from around the world and has been widely praised for its immersive programming and unforgettable atmosphere.