Brighton and Hove Albion will travel to Molineux to play Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup 5th round.

The Seagulls drew 0-0 with Wolves last Monday (22 January) although they did beat Wolves 4-1 in the away fixture in August.

Albion haven’t played Wolves in the FA Cup since the early 1980s.

The match is due to be played in the week starting Monday 26 February.

Albion earned their place in the draw this afternoon (Sunday 28 January) with a 5-2 win at Sheffield United at Bramall Lane yesterday.

Joao Pedro scored a hat-trick, with a goal in each half from Facundo Buonanotte and Danny Welbeck.

FA Cup holders Manchester City are due to travel to Luton Town for their tie while Manchester United or Newport County face a trip to the winners of the replay between Nottingham Forest and Bristol City.

Liverpool or Norwich City will host Watford or Southampton, Newcastle United will travel to Blackburn Rovers or Wrexham and non-League Maidstone United will visit Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry City.

In the remaining two ties, Leicester City were drawn to travel to Bournemouth while Chelsea or Aston Villa will host either Leeds United or Plymouth Argyle.