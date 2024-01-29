The planning application to restore the Hippodrome should be called in by the government, the owners say, because Brighton and Hove City Council is taking too long to deal with the proposals.

Matsim, the local family-owned business that bought the Hippodrome in 2020, submitted its plans to the council in July 2022 after carrying out emergency repairs.

The Lambor family, who run Matsim, have spent millions of pounds of their own money to save the dilapidated grade II listed building but need planning permission to do any further work.

Last week a petition headed Save Brighton Hippodrome was started on Change.org urging the council to approve the planning application.

Caroline Lucas, the Green MP for Brighton Pavilion, added her voice to the growing calls for progress with the plans and Independent councillor Peter Atkinson warned about the dangers of further delay.

Matsim believes that asking the government to call in the plans could prove quicker than waiting for the council to reach a decision.

The company said: “For nearly three and a half years we have been trying to save the Hippodrome and bring it back into use, having spent millions on dry rot and asbestos removal, the construction of a new roof over the auditorium and repair and redecoration of the ornate ceilings.

“From the first day of ownership we have involved and discussed our plans with the planning department and yet we seem to be no further forward with obtaining a consent.

“Without a consent we are unable to work on saving the building and, having lost last summer, it now appears that we will lose this summer through prevarication and obstruction.

“The local authority has continually ‘discovered’ additional reasons for problems with the scheme and we feel that the time has come to decide whether this building should be brought back into use for performance or whether an alternative strategy should be sought.”

The petition said: “We call upon Brighton council to approve the current planning application from local family-run company Matsim Properties, who are the present owners, to be able to continue with the amazing restoration of the Brighton Hippodrome.

“Repair work has already taken place to protect the main auditorium and listed frontage. Some sensitive restoration has also been undertaken as shown to the public last year.

“Full refurbishment should be ongoing as a matter of urgency. However, Matsim have been subjected to constant obstacles in the planning process which can only lead to further deterioration of the building and inevitably endangering the return of this iconic and historical building to its rightful place as an entertainment venue.”

Caroline Lucas MP said: “It seems to be taking a long time to decide this planning application.”

The theatre had already been standing vacant and derelict for some years by the time she won her seat in 2010.

And she said that Matsim was the first owner for decades to have spent any money – millions of pounds of their own money – to start to restore the building.

While she would love to see it become a lyric theatre, that was not the proposal on the table, although Matsim proposes reviving the building as a venue for live entertainment.

Ms Lucas said: “There’s a real risk of making the best the enemy of the good. I would hate to see, in 10 years’ time, that building still standing empty.”

The MP added that she was concerned about the danger of asking Matsim to jump through too many hoops.

A public comment left on the planning application on the council website at the weekend said: “This situation has dragged on for far too long and the actual fabric of the building is now at serious risk of total degradation.

“Please get this to a Planning Committee as soon as possible to allow the building to be saved and restored.”

And yesterday Independent councillor Peter Atkinson said that Matsim had saved the roof from collapse but it was battling both damp and dry rot.

The council’s delay was putting the building at risk, as “the planning application remains stalled … in the council’s planning department”.

Councillor Atkinson said: “Various outside agencies such as the Theatres Trust and Historic England are being repeatedly asked for their views when they neither own the building nor have any practical involvement in its restoration.

“While I accept that these organisations have a right to submit their views on the planning application, they should not be allowed to dominate the process in the way they apparently have.

“This is a local iconic building and local people should have the final say on the application via the councillors who sit on the Planning Committee – and this application should now be heard as a matter of public urgency.

“This delay is having a potentially catastrophic impact on the condition of the building due to dampness and dry rot.

“And there is a real danger that the procrastination within the planning department risks the very fabric of the Hippodrome becoming beyond repair.

“This would be a disaster, both for a much loved and fondly remembered local landmark and also for the many residents who could have enjoyed the many events that the Hippodrome would have offered – at a time when music venues are closing at an alarming rate.”

To sign the petition, click here.