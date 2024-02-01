Neighbours and a councillor have objected to plans to turn a family home into a shared house because of the effect that it would have on the community.

But Brighton and Hove City Council planning officials have advised councillors to approve planning permission to convert 30 Bodiam Avenue, in Bevendean, into a six-bedroom HMO (house in multiple occupation).

The application, from student housing company Rivers Birtwell, is due to go before the council’s Planning Committee next Wednesday (7 February).

Labour councillor Jacob Taylor, who represents Moulsecoomb and Bevendean, objected to the plans on the grounds of noise, overdevelopment and the harm to property values.

He said: “We really, really need to retain family homes in Brighton and this area in particular. Not another HMO – we need to bring families back to the city.”

Twenty-four objections have been sent to the council, with concerns ranging from the adverse effect on falling numbers in local schools, the design, lack of need and the area’s “over-saturation” with HMOs.

One anonymous objector, whose details were redacted by the council, said: “Let Bevendean provide houses for people that are part of the community.

“Allowing 30 Bodiam Avenue to extend and have six people living there will crowd everyone around it.

“There is student housing for students. It’s not appropriate to displace local families so student landlords can distort the rental and property prices to the detriment of our community and school.”

Another anonymous objector, whose details were also redacted, said: “There is literally no room left for any more cars. Also in the past few years the rise of student accommodation along the Lewes Road and London Road is astronomical.

“We are in desperate need of family homes. The social housing list is so long and this house would be perfect for a family.”

Council policy permits properties to be turned into shared houses when no more than 20 per cent of the properties in the wider neighbourhood are licensed HMOs – and no more than 10 per cent within a 50-metre radius.

A report to the Planning Committee said that no more than 5.6 per cent of homes in the wider neighbourhood were shared houses and none were within 50m of 30 Bodiam Avenue.

Rivers Birtwell said that soundproofing would be installed along the party wall with 32 Bodiam Avenue and that communal areas were positioned away from the shared wall.

The firm added: “Generally, occupiers of shared houses are less likely to have access to private vehicles than families.

“Additionally, the occupancy level of the property would remain relatively constant. Therefore, it is not likely that a significant increase in on-street parking or vehicular trips would occur as a result of the conversion to an HMO.

“Notwithstanding this, Bevendean is not a controlled parking zone so the current on-street parking situation is not considered to be under strain.”

Storage for four bicycles would be provided as part of the conversion.

The Planning Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 2pm on Wednesday 7 February. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.