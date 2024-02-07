A newsagents in Hove is set to become a Morrison’s Daily – the second one to open in the city.

The Martin’s store in Richardson Road is set to reopen this month as one of the supermarket’s convenience stores.

Martin’s is part of the McColl chain, which was bought by Wm Morrison Supermarkets Limited in 2022.

Another Martin’s store in Graham Avenue, Portslade, became a Morrison’s Daily last summer.

A spokeswoman for Morrisons said: “The new Morrisons Daily fresh food convenience store in Richardson Road will offer customers a carefully tailored mix of Morrisons own brand products alongside branded favourites.

“As well as new ranges, the store has received a complete redesign internally and externally incorporating Morrisons bright, modern branding. Fresh food is at the heart of the store and we hope customers will love it.”

The re-opening is currently scheduled for mid-February. A licensing application asking to change the name of the store and alter the internal layout was submitted to Brighton and Hove City Council last week.

The original application for an alcohol licence for the premises in 2019 attracted more than 90 objections from neighbours who feared it would lead to more antisocial behaviour in the area.

It was granted, with a condition that no more than 25% of the space inside was used to sell alcohol.