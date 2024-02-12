SNAYX – RESIDENT, BRIGHTON 11.2.24

On my journey to Resident record shop in the heart of North Laine, I was pondering as to how on earth local heroes Snayx (stylized as SNAYX) would be going about their business for the launch of their brand new ‘Better Days’ EP, which had dropped on Friday 9th February. Surely they wouldn’t be up to their usual antics, would they? I mean, it’s an event inside a record shop, you know the sort of thing, where the likes of The Last Dinner Party sit on stools and play a four tune acoustic set lasting 18 minutes, you know just like that! Maybe the terrible trio of Charlie Herridge, Ollie Horner and Lainey Nix-Watson aka ‘Lainey Loops’ would also be politely sitting in a row by the counter with Charlie quietly singing to us, Ollie carefully plucking his bass and Lainey maybe tapping away at a record box or something. Yeah like f**k!!!!!!!!

The SNAYX instore concert was business as usual and then some, and then some more with bells on! I’m pretty sure that folk will be talking about tonight’s performance for many years to come. It was nothing short of legendary!

Standing in the orderly queue outside the shop, there were hints of what we were about to witness as we could hear Snayx soundchecking. It was sounding ferocious, visceral, hard-hitting and the bass riffs were shaking the windows. Maybe we were in for a treat?

It’s fair to say that SNAYX already have a wildly enthusiastic mixed age fanbase, many of whom are in ‘The Belly Crawlerz Social Club’, which no doubt many of these also in IDLES ‘AF Gang’, so it’s quite possible that whatever SNAYX were going to give us tonight, the fans would simply go along for the ride and enjoy it anyway. I really don’t think many of us were going to realise just how it was going to pan out.

The shop was jam packed in celebration of the four track ‘Better Days’ EP featuring ‘Better Days’, ‘Sink Or Swim’, ‘King’ and ‘Concrete’. As usual, punters were allowed to attend the event if they had either purchased the limited edition vinyl or a ticket for the show. This new EP comes hot on the heels of an exciting year for SNAYX. The Brighton-based trio released their highly charged, eclectic EP ‘Weaponized Youth: Part 1’ to huge critical acclaim. The EP showcased the Medusa-like musical repertoire of this incredibly exciting band. From the hard-hitting socio-political stomp of ‘Work’ to the wild headiness of ‘Buck’, ‘Weaponized Youth: Part 1’ was the perfect introduction to a band who are fast becoming one of the most hotly-tipped bands in the UK.

Tonight was going to be real value for money as fans were treated to no less than a 48 minute, 11 track set, which commenced at 6:40pm and ran until 7:28pm. Obviously all four cuts from the new EP were played, and the remaining tunes were culled from 2023’s ‘Weaponized Youth’ album, as well as a standalone single and a cover version. They kick off, and I really mean kick off, with ‘Boys In Blue’. Lainey is seated behind her full drumkit in the aisle to our left and Charlie and Ollie are standing on a raised platform in the middle of the aisles in front of the sales counter. Their usual ‘SNAYX’ intro tape plays out and immediately Charlie comes in amongst the punters, surveying who is here as he gets in their faces. Meanwhile, Ollie unleashes his Fender Mustang bass and Lainey attacks her kit. Then astonishingly Charlie clambered on top of the racks of record sleeves and addressed us from there! Thankfully taking more care than on the famed Monty Python ‘Kilimanjaro Expedition’ sketch, despite him having a bottle of red wine on the go!

‘Concrete’, the first from the ‘Better Days’ EP was selection two and this witnessed Charlie climbing on top of the sales counter. ‘Deranged’ came next and Charlie stated “Oh my, I never expected to see so many of you, it’s a Sunday!”. He then came right up close and personal as he regularly does during the band’s performances, I mean right in your face as he sings away! A SNAYX gig is effectively a communion between band and audience. Selection four was ‘Body Language’, which is a slower body jiving tune, but this didn’t stop many fans from merrily bouncing and slightly moshing to the song. After this, four boxes of pizzas suddenly arrived and the various triangular slices were handed out to those that wished to partake. On entry to the store, fans were given a SNAYX badge along with a number. All became clear now as Charlie announced that they were going to have a prize draw raffle for mystery goodies inside a brown SNAYX bag. There were three winners, numbers 97, 90 and 52, for those that were wondering.

It was time to get back to the music and the Prodigy sounding ‘H.A.N.G’ from their 2023 ‘Boys In Blue’ single was up next. Clearly the pizza had given fans some extra energy and I kid you not a moshpit broke out in between the aisles and Charlie was back atop the record racks again. The ‘Better Days’ single from the new EP was the next choice and followed by the slow chugging sound of ‘King’, which can also be found on the new release. ‘Work’ was the next selection and it’s here Charlie starts asking people what they do as a job. He asks if there are any bankers in the house. Apparently there aren’t. What a surprise!!! It’s at this point where the euphoria increased, as not only was the moshpit still going, but now a few were now actively crowd surfing! That’s a first for me in a record shop! Marvellous stuff!

I’m pretty sure that if there was no moshpit vocalist Charlie in particular would consider the gig to be a failure. There suddenly was an impromptu ‘Belly Crawlerz Social Club’ jam as Ollie and Lainey unleashed their inner Royal Blood. ‘Sink Or Swim’ (from ‘Better Days’) came next and there were now different crowd surfers and a decent size moshpit which Charlie had mainly instigated. “But nothing ever changes” he sang as he merrily bounced. Their penultimate tune was ‘Fayx’ and the bouncing spread right throughout the store. It was truly amazing! They signed off with their rendition of ‘Breathe’ by the Prodigy and Ollie was carried aloft whilst still playing bass guitar and was proudly paraded around the store. Not to be outdone, Lainey vacated her drumkit and was hoisted aloft in celebration of a very special set indeed! It had been totally wild and on leaving the store, I noted that all of the shop’s windows were totally misted up due to the antics inside…happy days!

Snayx:

Charlie Herridge – vocals

Ollie Horner – bass

Lainey Nix-Watson – drums

Snayx setlist:

‘Boys In Blue’ (from 2023 ‘Weaponized Youth’ album)

‘Concrete’ (from 2024 ‘Better Days’ EP)

‘Deranged’ (from 2023 ‘Weaponized Youth’ album)

‘Body Language’ (from 2023 ‘Weaponized Youth’ album)

‘H.A.N.G’ (from 2023 ‘Boys In Blue’ single)

‘Better Days’ (from 2024 ‘Better Days’ EP)

‘King’ (from 2024 ‘Better Days’ EP)

‘Work’ (from 2023 ‘Weaponized Youth’ album)

‘Sink Or Swim’ (from 2024 ‘Better Days’ EP)

‘Fayx’ (from 2023 ‘Weaponized Youth’ album)

(encore)

‘Breathe’ (Prodigy cover)

snayx.com