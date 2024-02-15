Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets are returning to the UK this June. Having last played live in the UK in May 2022 with the ‘Echoes Tour’, they have played extensively through the US, Australia and Europe including a show in Pompeii in July last year – a venue of course synonymous with the music of Pink Floyd.

Tickets go on sale from Friday 16th February at 11am from www.myticket.co.uk and the dates are:

Tuesday 11th June – Stoke, Victoria Hall

Wednesday 12th June – York, Barbican

Thursday 13th June – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Saturday 15th June – Oxford, New Theatre

Monday 17th June – Bristol, Beacon

Tuesday 18th June – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

Wednesday 19th June – Manchester, O2 Apollo

Friday 21st June – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

Saturday 22nd June – Gateshead, The Glasshouse

Monday 24th June – Cardiff, Wales Millenium Centre

Tuesday 25th June – Poole, Lighthouse

Wednesday 26th June – Brighton, Dome

Friday 28th June – Ipswich, Regent Theatre

Saturday 29th June – London, Royal Albert Hall

Nick Mason says… “Six years ago when I got behind the drums again and we started playing the early Pink Floyd material, it was a real pleasure on so many levels. Many of the tracks had never actually been played live, so to have performed them all over the world has been something we’ve all enjoyed immensely. To get the opportunity to come back to the UK for another tour is something the band and I had been hoping we would be able to do, so to say “we’re back” feels good!”

Formed in 2018, Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets are Nick Mason, Gary Kemp, Guy Pratt, Lee Harris and Dom Beken and they play Pink Floyd’s celebrated and significant early body of work including tracks from the era of 1967’s ‘The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn’ through to 1972’s ‘Obscured By Clouds’ which has included a much lauded rendition of the 23 minute epic ‘Echoes’.

Very few bands are as culturally important as Pink Floyd. They are one of the best selling music artists of all time and Nick Mason is a co-founder and the only constant member of the band performing on all of their albums as well as all of their live shows.

“This was the most extraordinary and joyous show” – ✭✮✮✮✮ Michael Hann, Financial Times “

“What a joy it is, then, to see Mason back on stage leading a new band devoted to Floyd’s pre-Dark Side of the Moon days.” – ✭✮✮✮ Dominic Maxwell, The Times

“The sound was immense, electrifying, galvanising, mesmerising and still deeply strange, bending the formats of primal rock into all kind of weird and wonderful shapes.” – ✭✮✮✮ Neil McCormick, The Daily Telegraph

“The sheer joy and vigour of the bands performance is as infectious as it is tangible” – Ian Fortnam, Classic Rock Magazine

“It’s apparent we are witnessing something incredibly special” – Jerry Ewing, Prog Magazine

www.thesaucerfulofsecrets.com