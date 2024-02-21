Green councillors want to use money that has been set aside to bring back weedkiller to help fund public services for vulnerable people and offset heavy cuts.

The money would be spent on food banks, family contact services and support for young people with disabilities.

The changes are included in a series of Green amendments that the party hopes to make when Brighton and Hove City Council meets to set its annual budget tomorrow (Thursday 22 February).

The proposals are due to be debated when the Labour-led budget for the coming financial year is presented to councillors at Hove Town Hall.

Green opposition leader Steve Davis said: “These are Conservative cuts. That is undeniable.

“What we are witnessing here – and indeed at local authorities throughout the country – is the slow controlled demolition of public services by a Conservative government hell-bent on pursuing its cruel and punitive policy of austerity.

“Fourteen years of Conservative government has achieved little more than dividing this country and grinding this and hundreds of other councils – and the frontline services they provide – to the bone.

“But this Labour administration has chosen how to implement them. What to cut. Who deserves continued support – and who doesn’t.

“And it is undeniable that these cuts will have a disproportionate and devastating effect on the most disadvantaged people in our community, as Community Works concluded in its recent summary of the impact these cuts will have locally.”

The Greens’ proposals include reallocating £397,000 from the reserves held in the Housing Revenue Account (HRA) which is made up of council tenants’ rents. The move would reduce the reserve to £2.87 million.

The Greens want to reallocate the six-figure sum as one-off funding including

an extra £77,000 towards supporting food banks and warm homes energy work which the Household Support Fund previously funded

removing the £115,000 cut to the outreach service for young people with disabilities

reducing the £72,000 cut to the council’s contact service, which helps children and young people maintain safe contact with their parents, to £22,000

reducing the £302,000 cut to the Communities Fund for community and voluntary groups to £102,000

These proposals would require ongoing funding so the Greens propose using £510,000 that was set aside to cover contingencies but which can now be used to keep services running – or ease cuts.

They want to switch the £266,000 that has been earmarked for weed management by reintroducing glyphosate, instead using the money to

reduce the £205,000 cut to voluntary and charity sector commissioning – known as the third sector – by £145,000

fund the 79 bus service to the South Downs National Park instead of scrapping it

invest £12,000 in community-led biodiversity projects to give neighbourhoods a say in how to deal with weeds on pavements

reduce the £200,000 cut to the sustainability team by £60,000

remove the £20,000 cut to the Disability Advice Centre

Councillor Davis said: “Our amendments look to undo some of the worst and most harmful aspects of Labour’s budget, restoring vital support to vulnerable young people, reinstating funding to services preventing violence against women and girls and returning grants to the many community groups doing fantastic work supporting people through the city.

“We also want to reverse planned cuts to trade union time and to stop the council committing £260,000 each year on using a harmful chemical to tackle weeds when we believe there is no firm demand from residents to do so.

“In fact, recent petitions and the sheer volume of emails we are receiving suggests most people are against the plans.”

Councillor Davis added: “Labour almost certainly won’t vote for our amendments – or indeed any offered by opposition parties, however sensible.

“Despite abandoning a string of manifesto pledges and receiving less than half the votes at last May’s local elections, Labour appears to arrogantly believe it has a monopoly on good ideas.

“But when leading third-sector organisations and local residents talk of the devastating impact these cuts will have, councillors of all political persuasions have a duty to come together, collaborate and vote in the best interests of this city.

“That’s what happened last year when the minority Green administration and Labour worked together on the budget – and voted unanimously for it.

“The fact Labour is now blaming that budget – a budget current Labour councillors and the leader voted for – for many of the challenges the city faces tells me the current administration are more concerned with making political points than protecting jobs and vital local services.

“We will argue the case for our amendments tomorrow – and vote for any other suggestions we think are sensible and benefit the city and its people. I would just urge Labour councillors to do the same.”

The annual “budget council” meeting is due to start at 4.30pm tomorrow (Thursday 22 February). The meeting, at Hove Town Hall, is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.