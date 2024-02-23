Pinch yourself … Brighton and Hove Albion will play AS Roma over two legs in the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League.
Roma have won Seria A three times and have finished runners up in both the Champions League and Europa League.
The Italian side were the beaten Europa League finalists last May, drawing 1-1 with Sevilla but losing 4-1 on penalties.
The tie, played over two legs, promises to be the one of the most prestigious in Albion’s history – in Rome on Thursday 7 March and at the Amex Stadium a week later.
At stake is not just a place in the quarter-finals but more than £1 million prize money for a Round of 16 victory.
Three wins are required to take the Seagulls all the way, with the final this year scheduled to take place in Dublin on Wednesday 22 May.
