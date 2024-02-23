A Goth clothing company has told all its remote working employees it has to relocate to Brighton or accept redundancy.

Killstar employs about 40 people in the UK, and until about a year ago, positions were typically advertised as remote working.

But this year, they have told staff that they want to bring people back into the office, based in Middle Street, Brighton.

Over the last few weeks, Killstar employees have been posting that they have been made redundant on Linkedin – but meanwhile, the company is hiring a range of roles based in Brighton, described as hybrid remote.

The 11 positions currently advertised include jobs in marketing, logistics, product development e-commerce and wholesale.

One employee, who did not wish to be named, said: “They were originally a predominantly remote only company, which meant that they hired people from all over the UK.

“However, they have recently announced that they are now a hybrid-based company. They gave everyone a choice between relocating and redundancy. This has resulted in multiple redundancies.

“I think it is disgusting that a company would do unnecessary redundancies during a recession, because they’ve suddenly changed their mind about remote working. I think it is even more disgusting that Killstar want this to go unnoticed by the public.”

Killstar is owned by parent company Draco Distribution Ltd, which was founded in 2013 by Tequila-Rose Hanses. It was previously joint owned by Mrs Hanses and Dennis Bence, but sold in November 2020 to Centicore UK Acquisitions Ltd, whose director is Tom Beerle.

Mr Beerle, who is based in the US, is also a current director of Draco Distribution Ltd, along with Barry Cuthbertson.

In 2022, Killstar released a line of clothing designed by pop star Avril Lavigne, which Cosmopolitan magazine described as “giving punk Barbiecore”.

It featured a pink skull-shaped suitcase, a black skeleton maxi dress and a pink bodycon dress with a barbed wire print.

Killstar was approached for comment, but had not responded at the time of publication.