Seventh-place Brighton and Hove Albion take on Everton at the Amex with the memory of the 5-1 thrashing last May still fresh and rankling.

Danny Welbeck and Evan Ferguson are slated to start up front at the Amex with Bart Verbruggen back between the Amex sticks.

Tariq Lamptey keeps his place and Igor Julio has been named in midfield.

Simon Adingra is also due start in a side that includes Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross and Facundo Buonanotte.

Julio Encison is back on the bench alongside Pervis Estupinan, Ansu Fati and Adam Lallana.

Everton manager Sean Dyche said yesterday that he had no fresh injury concerns for the visit to Falmer, with Seamus Coleman back in training after a bout of illness.

The Blues were preparing for the 3pm kick off this afternoon (Saturday 24 February) with three players still unavailable – Arnaut Danjuma (ankle), André Gomes (calf) and Dele (groin).

But Dominic Calvert-Lewin is in the starting line up for the visitors. He has three goals and two assists to his name in his 12 matches against Brighton.

Calvert-Lewin may not have scored in the thrashing last May but Dwight McNeil, who grabbed a hat-trick in that match, is also among the starters today.

Deducted points have left Everton facing a relegation battle and Dyche has spoken about the effect on his side’s morale.

With a win, Albion will make ground on Manchester United in sixth place and move on to 41 points.