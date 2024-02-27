Crikey! I never saw this one coming! It’s only blimmin’ Kid Creole & The Coconuts and they are coming to Brighton! It’s been aeons since they were last here, oh OK eight years then! By my reckoning they were last seen live in Brighton at the Concorde 2 on 8th July 2016. That possibly being only their sixth Brighton gig across a 34 year gap!

The new gig has been announced by the band as well as the concert promoters Horizon Promotions that this time around they will be making their first appearance at Chalk in Pool Valley, having previously played the Concorde 2 twice, the Brighton Centre 3 times, and their first appearance in Brighton was at the Top Rank Suite (now PRYZM) on 21st May 1982. The date for your diaries is Friday 19th July and the times are 6:30pm to 10pm. This forthcoming concert will feature Kid Creole & The Coconuts with a full live band, with support from Brighton based DJ Mike Panteli (Sweet Groove / Heart / Capital).

Kid Creole & The Coconuts was born out of the burning embers of the brilliant and trailblazing Dr Buzzard’s Original Savannah Band (‘Cherchez La Femme‘).

For 44 years Kid Creole & The Coconuts have been entertaining music lovers around the world. ‘The Kid’ from The Bronx (August Darnell) still fills out his colourful zoot suits with style and grace. He sings and dances on stage in his inimitable, relentless, and self-proclaimed style; the apotheosis of cool. He is always accompanied by his three dazzling, insouciant damsels-in-distress (the Coconuts) and his funkarific band of renegades.

‘The Kid’ is a man of multiple cultures, incarnations, and personalities. His love of the big band tradition is evident: he travels with 10 musicians who all share his love of the ultimate musical tapestry (pop, rock, R&B, reggae, calypso, funk, jazz, Latin, country, gospel, blues, rap, etc). Their live shows have become the stuff of Legends.

‘Annie, I’m Not Your Daddy’, ‘Stool Pigeon’, ‘I’m A Wonderful Thing, Baby’, ‘Endicott’, ‘My Male Curiosity’ and many more memorable tunes are guaranteed to make you shake your booty and other parts.

Make no mistake about it: This is feel-good music! This is technicoloured pizzazz! Music Lovers of all ages and denominations and gradations…. The Banana Boat has arrived. It’s paaaaaartytime!!! Hachachacha!

Purchase your concert tickets HERE.

kidcreoleandthecoconuts.com