Plans for a Brighton and Hove Albion fan zone at the club’s stadium in Falmer go before councillors next week.

The proposed building would replace the existing kiosks by the railway line at the end of the route to the American Express Community Stadium from Falmer station.

The two-storey event space, with a mezzanine floor, will have food, drink and other shop space as well as toilets and storage facilities.

Dick’s Bar is expected to remain open as a pre-turnstile bar in the short term before being incorporated into the new fan zone.

The planning application to Brighton and Hove City Council said that the proposals were part of a broader plan to improve the “tired and worn” outside areas surrounding the stadium.

When the application goes before the Planning Committee on Wednesday 6 March, councillors are advised to be “minded to grant”, subject to agreeing terms on contributions to employment and training and improved biodiversity.

In the report published ahead of the meeting, National Highways is noted as saying the fan zone would encourage regular visitors to arrive or depart over a wider time on match days, lessening the impact on the A27.

There are three letters of support and one objection to the application on the council website.

University of Sussex director of estates, facilities and commercial services Robert Hutton commended the design.

He said: “The close proximity to campus makes it an ideal option for students seeking paid work outside of their studies.

“We already have students who work at the Amex and the fan zone will provide an additional employment opportunity, especially a it is most likely to be in operation at weekends and evenings.”

A supporting comment, with the writer’s details removed on the council’s website, said: “This will spread the arrival and departure of fans and reduce the congestion caused by everyone moving at the same time. The stadium is already one of the best in the premier league.

“This facility will make it even better.”

The objector, whose details are also redacted, said: “This is going to bring additional football fans to the local neighbourhood extending the time they are in the area creating additional noise in the evenings after football matches.

“More disturbances to the neighbourhood from these football fans.”

Should councillors be minded to grant the application then the club would make a £15,770 developer contribution for employment and training.

There is also a requirement for off-site “compensatory habitat” a new native tree and ensure it is maintained for 30 years including replacing it if it dies.

The Planning Committee is due to meet at 2pm at Hove Town Hall on Wednesday 6 March. The meeting is scheduled for webcast on the council website.