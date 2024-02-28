Albion now just have the Europa League and the Premier League to concentrate on.

A glaring error by goal keeper Jason Steele in the first minute saw Mario Lemina stab the home -after which Albion had a massive 18 shots at goal witn only two on target.

It will be Wolves who have a tap in to a semi final place as it is they who play Coventry at home in the sixth round.

Steele then missed an absolute sitter in added time as he went up for a corner a mis kicked from barley six yards out.

Valentin Barco made his debut for the Albion late in the second half and did provide some ammunition for second half substitute Danny Welbeck.

Jacob Moder missed an easy chance in the first half after industrious work by Simon Adringa.

Albion had almost all the play Facundo Buonanotte was pulling the strings in midfield but he also missed an easy chance.

But the sickner for Albion fans will be that miss from Steele at the death – the team will now move on to Fulham in the next Premier League fixture and concentrate on quality for European competition next season.