Police have charged two men with stealing goods worth more than £2,000 from two garden centres in the past month.

Sussex Police said today (Sunday 3 March): “Police have charged two men in connection with shoplifting offences at two Tates Garden Centres in Sussex.

“On Tuesday 13 February police received a report of weedkiller, to a value of around £450, being stolen from Mayberry Garden Centre, in Old Shoreham Road, Portslade.

“On Saturday 24 February, another theft was reported from Old Barn Garden Centre, in Worthing Road, Dial Post, with the goods taken worth around £1,883.

“Thorough investigations were launched alongside the business and neighbouring forces and on Friday (1 March) two men were arrested.

“Peter Goodall, 45, of Slagrove Place, in Lewisham, and Donald Mitchell, 57, of Riddons Road, in Lewisham, have now been charged with two counts of shoplifting each and remanded in custody to appear before Maidstone Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 4 March.”