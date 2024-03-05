A suspected gunman was arrested at the Sussex University campus in Falmer this evening (Tuesday 5 March) by armed police.

Students reported that the man was making threats to kill and, as police swooped and searched for the suspect, they evacuated student living quarters to move people to safety.

In a statement prepared before the arrest, Sussex Police said: “Police were called to the Sussex University campus in Brighton just after 6.30pm this evening following a report of a man in possession of a firearm making threats to kill.

“Officers are currently in attendance and a search for the man is under way.

“A number of flats on the campus have been evacuated for the safety of the public.”