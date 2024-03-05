A man was spotted throwing a brick through a restaurant window in London Road on two different Wednesday nights.

The man was seen throwing a brick at 3.30am on Wednesday, 21 February and then again just before midnight the following Wednesday.

No entry was gained to the restaurant and nothing was taken.



Police have released images of a man they believe may be able to help with enquiries

If you know who this man is, or have any information which could help us with our enquiries, report online or call 101 quoting serial 238 of 21/02.