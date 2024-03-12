A burglar stolen jewellery worth hundreds of pounds from a Brighton seafront hotel, Sussex Police said.

The force has published a security camera picture of the suspect and asked for help to identify him.

Sussex Police said: “Do you recognise this man?

“Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at the Old Ship Hotel, in King’s Road, in Brighton.

“It is reported a man entered a hotel room and stole a bracelet worth hundreds of pounds on Friday 27 January between 6pm and 7pm.

“Officers would like to speak to the man in the image as they believe he can help with their inquires.

“If you recognise him, witnessed the incident or have any information, contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 430 of 28/01.”