Detectives investigating a string of hotel sex attacks against women and girls have taken the unusual step of releasing a picture of the suspect.

Anyone who has any information Shane Gibbs, who is said to have used a number of aliases, are urged to come forward.

On 28 December, police received a report that a woman had been raped by a man in a hotel room on 26 September, 2023.

An investigation was launched and Shane Gibbs, also known as ‘Blue’, 34, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of rape.

Over the course of the investigation, a number of additional allegations were identified relating to other women and children, all known to Gibbs.

He was subsequently remanded in custody after being charged with one count of raping a woman, two counts of taking a child to remove them from a person having lawful control, intentional strangulation, three counts of engaging in sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15, assault, possession with intent to supply a class A drug and possession with intent to supply a class B drug.

All the alleged sex attacks took place in Brighton, many in hotels.

At Hove Crown Court on 8 March, he was charged with an additional two counts of rape.

Gibbs is due to appear next at a court to be confirmed on 7 October, where he will stand trial.

Sussex Police has published this picture of Gibbs to appeal to anyone who may know or have encountered Gibbs to come forward if they have information that could help the investigation.

Gibbs is known to use different aliases or to remain anonymous when meeting people, so it is likely some people may only recognise him visually.

Detective Superintendent Ben Newman said: “This is a wide-ranging investigation and we believe there are people we have not yet heard from who have vital information.

“If you have any information that could help, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please contact us online or via 101, quoting Operation Newbarn or serial 655 of 07/01.”