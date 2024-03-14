A woman was attacked outside a Portslade supermarket, Sussex Police said today (Thursday 14 March).

The force released a security camera picture and appealed for the public’s help to identify and find the suspect.

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for information following an unprovoked assault in Portslade.

“It is reported that at around 7.20pm on Thursday 7 March an unknown man assaulted a woman outside Tesco, Station Road.

“Officers have now released an image of a person they believe can help with their inquiries.

“If you recognise the man or have any information, contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1190 of 07/03.”