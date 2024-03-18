Ridley Scott’s multi-Academy Award®-nominated cult classic, ‘Blade Runner’, will be presented live in concert for a UK tour later this year.

Having previously been premiered at the Royal Albert Hall in 2019, and a successful regional tour in 2021, the Sci-Fi epic ‘Blade Runner Live’ will tour the UK in 2024, beginning on 18th September at the Glasgow SEC Armadillo before travelling to Manchester, London’s Eventim Apollo, Birmingham and Brighton before finishing at Bournemouth International Centre on 24th September.

The 2007 Final Cut of ‘Blade Runner’ will be presented on a vast HD screen, while Vangelis’ synthesiser-led score will be performed live by The Avex Ensemble in sync with the 1982 motion picture. ‘Blade Runner Live’ is a brand new way to experience this iconic film like never before.

The incredible soundscape score is one of the most defining of all time – heralded for both its 80s sound, but also its evocative and futuristic elements that have seen it become a staple of cinema sound composition.

The stylish noir thriller sees detective Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) continue as Replicant Hunter following the escape of 4 Replicants from colonies who’ve returned to earth. His mission however is complicated when he falls for Rachel (Sean Young); a Replicant based at the Tyrell Corporation.

Sci-Fi Bulletin praised the original Royal Albert Hall performance of ‘Blade Runner Live’, saying : “For a Blade Runner fan, it’s a whole new way to experience the movie”.

On ‘Blade Runner Live’ touring the UK for the first time, Lucy Noble, Artistic Director at AEG Presents says;

“AEG Artistic is thrilled to be presenting ‘Blade Runner Live’ across the UK next September. It’s amazing after 42 years the film and soundtrack still stand the test of time. This will be a truly amazing and unique way for audiences to revisit this iconic piece of cinema with Vangelis’ iconic score as they’ve never experienced it before”.

“The single most immersive and tactile world ever created for the cinema.” – Time Out

“Scott’s visionary thriller makes the acid rain/neon-drenched Los Angeles of 2019 a far colder, more violent and depressing place.” – Radio Times

Tour Dates:

18 September Glasgow SEC Armadillo

19 September Manchester O2 Apollo

20 September London Eventim Apollo

21 September Birmingham Symphony Hall

23 September Brighton Centre

24 September Bournemouth International Centre

Tickets for the Brighton Centre performance will be going on sale on Friday 22nd March at 10am from HERE.