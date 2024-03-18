A Brighton van driver has been jailed after he caused a crash that led to a motorcyclist having to have a leg amputated.

James Pateman, 38, formerly an engineering technician, of Chatham Place, Brighton, admitted drug driving and careless driving when he appeared in court.

Pateman tested positive for cocaine and cannabis after the crash which left Jeremy Brand needing a series of operations.

The drug driver was at the wheel of a silver Ford Transit when he turned from Howard Terrace, Brighton, into New England Road.

At Lewes Crown Court, Judge Stephen Mooney jailed Pateman for 10 months and banned him from driving for three years and two months.

Sussex Police said: “A van driver who was over the drugs limit caused a serious collision with a motorcycle rider in Brighton.

“James Pateman carried out a careless manoeuvre turning from Howard Terrace into New England Road.

“He failed to see a motorcycle rider who was left with no time to react to Pateman’s van.

“The motorcycle rider sustained serious injuries including having a leg amputation as a result of the collision.

“Pateman admitted causing serious injury by careless driving and drug driving.

“Sussex Police is releasing information about the case to raise further awareness of the dangers of drug driving which is one of the main factors in why people are killed or seriously injured on our roads.

“At Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday 6 March, Pateman appeared for sentencing after previously admitting the charges of careless driving and drug driving at an earlier hearing.

“The court was told how the incident happened on Friday 21 July last year.

“Traffic was backed up going downhill from Chatham Place into New England Road.

“Pateman, 38, formerly an engineering technician, of Chatham Place, Brighton, drove down Howard Terrace then attempted to turn right up the hill.

“But he failed to see the motorcycle rider travelling up the hill and turned into his path and causing the collision.

“The rider had to undergo surgery four times in hospital and his leg was amputated above the knee.

“The victim has described the devastating ongoing impact the collision has had upon his life.”

Sergeant Ian Richardson, from the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This incident has demonstrated the life-changing consequences of drug driving.

“Pateman failed to check oncoming traffic and has caused devastating injuries to the victim.

“He failed roadside DrugWipe tests which showed he had both cannabis and cocaine in his system at the time of collision.

“Later blood tests showed he was significantly over the limit for cocaine.

“Pateman will now have to reflect on his selfish and careless driving from prison.”

Sussex Police said: “Pateman tested positive for 25 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood. The legal limit is 10 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood.

“He also tested positive for traces of cannabis in his system and for the chemical breakdown of cocaine and cannabis.

“Pateman was jailed for a total of 10 months and was disqualified from driving for three years and two months in total.”