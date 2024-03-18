Dozens of food growers from across Brighton and Hove came together for a mayoral reception at Brighton Town Hall and shared some of the fruits of their labours.

They represented several of the community groups that have helped hundreds of others – some struggling with dementia or other mental health problems and others struggling to afford food as the cost of living soars.

The mayor of Brighton and Hove, Councillor Jackie O’Quinn, hosted the reception and, instead of laying on the food and drink, found herself surrounded by local produce brought along by her guests.

She praised their contribution from community allotments and orchards to composting, reducing food waste and the various garden projects flourishing in Stanmer Park.

Some groups had donated to the increasing number of food banks in Brighton and Hove, she said, and others had helped children and adults learn to about the plants that we eat.

The mayor praised “the Brighton and Hove Food Partnership and the many groups dedicated to producing food and sharing it with those who are in need”.

She said: “A lot of people aren’t aware that all this goes on and it’s quite remarkable.”

Among those represented were Moulsecoomb Forest Garden and Wildlife Project, Plot 22 community allotment and Stanmer Organics, which hosts projects such as the Physic Garden, Brighton Permaculture Trust and Brighton Grub Hub.

Lisa Davies, founder and director of the Physic Garden, at Stanmer, said that the project had opportunities for volunteers in every aspect of tending the medicinal herb garden.

The project offers half-day and one-day courses and workshops from £20 to £100 and, she said, had also proved to be a place where people could come along and make friends.

Richard Smith, the site co-ordinator at One Garden, said that the project had bakery apprentices, a market kitchen and a market shop which also included produce from the Plumpton Estate, run by Plumpton College.

Bryn Thomas, from the Brighton and Hove Permaculture Trust, spoke about the community orchards taking root across the area.

Jess Crocker, from the Brighton and Hove Food Partnership, spoke about the increase in the number of food-growing organisations in the area.

She said that they were among those who were “holding their communities together during the covid pandemic and working with food banks”.

The Food Partnership website listed more than 50 community gardens across Brighton and Hove, adding: “There’s something for everyone and they’re everywhere – all over the city.”

The website also included details of “loads of other food projects too – from food banks to community cafés”.

She said: “A lot of groups are increasingly working with more vulnerable people including those who have mental health problems.”

The power of nature and the opportunities to forge friendships and eat healthy food while being active all contributed to better wellbeing.

The mayor herself is a former member of Brighton and Hove City Council’s Downland Advisory Panel which oversees the council’s surprisingly extensive rural land holdings.

But her knowledge and interest had grown as she visited many of the groups that were represented at the reception during her term of office.

She said: “These people supply our food banks with a lot of food. I’m so impressed by what they do.”

And she mentioned the thriving allotment community in Brighton and Hove, introducing Tina and Alison Dean, an inspiring mother and daughter who spoke about the many benefits of tending their plots.

Susie Howells spoke about the Moulsecoomb Forest Garden which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

She said: “The work that we do is mainly on the education side, particularly with children who don’t always get on so well in the classroom but thrive when they’re outside.

“We do cooking and gardening and we have a great laugh and everybody has to work hard and everybody gets fed.”

Lynne Ridden, a trustee of Plot 22, the community allotment, in Hove, said that as well as growing beautiful food, “it’s become a gorgeous oasis of peace in the centre of Brighton and Hove.”

Afterwards, Councillor Mitchie Alexander, who has been involved in several community food projects, said: “It is amazing to see so many of our local food growers gathered together.

“As the council’s ‘food insecurity’ lead, my aim over the next few years is to see far more urban food-growing projects pop up across the city.

“Access to fresh healthy food is a big issue for so many of our low-income residents and, with this in mind, we need to encourage and support food growing in community spaces, in front and back gardens, on balconies and even on window sills.

“I intend Brighton and Hove be seen as an ‘Edible City’ in the near future. Let’s get the whole city growing for good health and better biodiversity.

“I run Brighton Grub Hub, at Stanmer Organics, where us volunteers grow, harvest and donate fresh organic veg to local food banks.

“Food banks are always so happy to receive our donations. I’d like people to know that I’m very happy for our project to be copied over and over again.”