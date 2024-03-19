A mental health hospital in Hove is to build a new 3.3m security fence on its site.

Mill View Hospital on Nevill Avenue wants to put up the fence at the south end of the Caburn ward to provide an enclosed compound to be used in the event of an emergency.

The hospital, part of Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, has four wards for adults with mental health problems and one for dementia patients.

The planning statement says: “Externally a security fence is to be installed in the area of the existing fire escape exit.

“This is a security measure to provide an external enclosed compound which is to be used for the mental health facility residents in the event of an emergency in line with the service evacuation policy.”

The area is currently bordered by a timber fence and shrubs, which would be partially removed to erect the new fence.

A spokesperson for the trust told Brighton and Hove News that the application was not made in response to any recent incidents.

You can view the application by searching on the council’s planning portal for the reference BH2024/00423.