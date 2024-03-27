Gusts of up to 70mph, thunder and hail could hit Brighton and Hove this week, with large waves likely, the Met Office is warning.

A yellow be aware weather warning for wind was issued this morning, coming into force from 7am to 6pm tomorrow.

The warning says: “A deep area of low pressure will bring a spell of very windy weather to parts of southwest and then southern England on Thursday.

“Gusts of 50 mph are expected quite widely, while some exposed coastal spots may experience gusts of 60 to 70 mph, with large waves also likely.

“The strong winds will be accompanied by heavy, squally showers with the possibility of hail and thunder in some locations.

“Hail won’t fall everywhere but where it does it can quickly make road surfaces slippery, while surface water and spray are likely to worsen travel conditions rather more widely.”