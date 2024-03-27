A Portslade man has been arrested over claims he has scammed scores people out of millions of pounds by running high value antique and jewellery cons.

Brighton and Hove News has been contacted by more than person who said he used fake names and certificates to scam them out of thousands.

He’s accused of offering to buy or sell high end watches, platinum bars, and antique jewellery and paintings in elaborate schemes which, his alleged victims say, have left them out of pocket.

They say they are in contact with multiple other alleged victims, who have made reports to various police forces over the last six years.

And they fear that even after last month’s arrest, he could still be targeting vulnerable people.

But because of recent developments in privacy law, Brighton and Hove News cannot risk naming him, despite a clear public interest argument in favour of disclosing his identity.

One victim, Jules Crook, said: “He could be scamming innocent, vulnerable people. Not being able to name him is absolutely madness.

“It’s been horrendous. I couldn’t continue to pay my daughter’s school fees, I’ve had to sell my car and I’ve nearly lost my house.

“He’s very personable and I can see why people have trusted him.

“It’s such a shame that people have to be vigilant. If you’re buying or selling valueable items, you have to go to a reputable place – don’t rely on fake reviews and do your homework.”

Another victim, who didn’t want to be named, said the man had taken a watch worth £125,000 from him, promising to sell it many months ago, but he hadn’t been given any money or the watch back.

He said: “I almost got divorced because of this. My wife cannot trust me because I was telling her the same things this man was. He kept delaying me for months and months and now my wife believes I lied to her.

“Everything looks perfect and sounds perfect, but it’s not.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Sussex Police can confirm that a 47-year-old man from Portslade was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation at an address in the town.

“The man has been bailed, pending further investigation.”