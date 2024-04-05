Neighbours of Shoreham Port say months of complaints over loud noise and vibrations have been rebuffed.

A number of residents near Shoreham Port have made complaints after hearing a low humming sound accompanied by vibrations which can be felt throughout their homes since February.

They blame a dredger ship, Cemex Go Innovation – but the boat has been cleared by Shoreham Port after an investigation of noise levels.

However, residents who have been logging the ship’s activity say the noise perfectly correlates with the Cemex ship’s movements.

Tina Tidy, who lives near Vale Park, started keeping a record of the noise on Monday 4 March after seeing someone else share the idea on Facebook.

She said: “I’m facing towards the sea so I can see when it comes in and when it goes.

“It must have taken me about two weeks by writing it down on my calendar, to realise 100 per cent it is the same exact ship that was doing it.

“(The ship) would go and the noise would stop.”

Ms Tidy, who has lived near the harbour for 18 years, said: “Sometimes I’m lucky to get two or three hours’ kip a night. You have to have your telly on to try and drown the noise out.

“I didn’t think they were allowed to work at night but they have their lights on when it’s really loud at night.

“It’s never been a problem to me, and I think a lot of other people, until a couple of months ago.

“You expect there was going to be noise but you don’t expect it all night.”

In an email response to a resident’s complaint seen by Brighton and Hove News, the port said that their investigation of the Cemex ship concluded: “no unusual or out of the ordinary sound levels were detected.”

The port said: “At Shoreham Port, we take any noise complaints seriously.

“Our management team has thoroughly investigated recent complaints, including visiting various locations across the port site and consulting with port users.

“We’ve received differing reports of noise occurring at varying times, making it challenging to link the noise to any specific port activity.

“Regarding the vessel Cemex Go Innovation, thorough investigations by the vessel’s independent owners found no unusual sound levels.

“We are fully committed to cooperating with environmental health investigations and will openly share our findings with them.”

The port also confirmed that a number of wharves around the port are privately owned, and their operating times are not within the port’s authority.

Residents are desperate for the council’s environmental health team to investigate the noise, after their complaints were met with denials from Shoreham Port.

Nearby resident Emma Marlow, in Wellington Road, said that the noise affects her at night despite wearing earplugs.

She said: “It’s causing me so much anxiety and stress.

“It is far worse at night when everything else is so quiet and it keeps us awake night after night.”

Another resident, who has lived near the port for over 20 years, Adele Gee, has also complained to the port about the noise.

She said: “At least 10 people have emailed to complain. You shouldn’t have to rally the troops, really. The port should be taking complaints seriously and addressing them.

“From my perspective it’s like going to bed with an old fridge in your room, just that continuous slight hum.

“You have to keep your windows shut and even recently we’ve had a couple of storms and you can even hear it above that.

“You can actually see on the app when (the ship) is leaving and where it’s going.

“Last week it came back and I couldn’t hear it much but then I went to bed and around 5 o’clock in the morning I was really aware of it.”

Cemex UK and Brighton and Hove City Council have been contacted for comment.