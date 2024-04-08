Eleven people have been nominated to contest two by-elections in Brighton next month in Kemptown and Queen’s Park wards.

Labour won both seats in the local elections last May – along with a majority that enabled the party to take control of Brighton and Hove City Council.

But within months, the party had expelled two of its new councillors, Chandni Mistry and Bharti Gajjar, who appeared to be based in Leicester.

The pair attended few meetings and Sussex Police investigated a claim that Miss Mistry had committed electoral fraud but found a lack of evidence to support a charge.

After they were expelled by Labour, the pair sat as independents until they resigned their seats last month.

The two resulting by-elections are due to be held on Thursday 2 May – the same day as the police and crime commissioner elections.

The four candidates for the post of Sussex police and crime commissioner are Jamie Bennett, Liberal Democrat, Katy Bourne, Conservative Party, Jonathan Christopher Kent, Green Party, and Paul Adrian Richards, Labour and Co-operative Party.

The candidates in Kemptown ward are

Robert James Brown – Liberal Democrats

Gary Farmer – Brighton and Hove Independents

Jamie Gillespie – Independent

Théresa Ann Mackey – Labour Party

Josephine Victoria O’Carroll – Conservative Party

Ricky Perrin – Green Party

The candidates in Queen’s Park ward are

Sunny Choudhury – Conservative Party

Milla Gauge – Labour Party

Dominique Hall – Liberal Democrats

Adrian Hart – Brighton and Hove Independents

Luke Walker – Green Party

All but one of the 11 candidates has previously contested at least one election in Brighton and Hove.

But despite the controversy about where the two previous councillors lived, only two candidates have included their addresses on the public elections documents – the two Brighton and Hove Independents.

Gary Farmer, 53, a language school boss, of Old Steine, Brighton, is standing for the Brighton and Hove Independents in Kemptown.

Adrian Hart, 63, a writer and video editor, of Carlton Hill, Brighton, is standing for the Brighton and Hove Independents in Queen’s Park.

Both stood in the local elections last May when the group won its second seat, with Mark Earthey joining Bridget Fishleigh as a councillor, both representing Rottingdean and West Saltdean.

But the Liberal Democrat candidate for Kemptown, Robert Brown, a 53-year-old children’s health information service team manager, lives in the heart of his ward.

And the Greens said that their candidate in Queen’s Park – 46-year-old teacher Luke Walker – was a longstanding resident of his ward.

The Conservative candidate in Queen’s Park, Sunny Choudhury, has twice stood for the council for Labour and was a long-time resident in the ward.

The 62-year-old self-employed businessman, who holds various positions in local community groups, was overlooked by Labour at the last local elections when the regional party took charge of the selection process.

The local party picked both by-election candidates and will be hoping to hold on to seats that were won comfortably last May.

They will take hope from their convincing victory in South Portslade in January when Josh Guilmant held the seat after the resignation of veteran councillor Les Hamilton.

Labour has chosen Theresa Mackey, 66, an education adviser and former deputy head, in Kemptown. She stood in Preston Park ward last May, having lived in that ward for more than 30 years.

In Queen’s Park, Labour has selected Camilla Gauge, 46, a senior NHS manager, magistrate, school governor and trustee of the Grace Eyre Foundation.

Milla Gauge worked at the Department of Health and Social Care during the coronavirus pandemic on covid certificate policy as officials tried to limit the spread of the disease.

Look out for our full candidate profiles between now and polling day including answers to questions submitted by readers.

Anyone wishing to vote must be registered by midnight on Tuesday 16 April. To register, visit gov.uk/registertovote.