Parking enforcement officers are ticketing cars in an area where it has not been possible for many phone users to receive the phone signal that they need to pay, a councillor said.

And even though Brighton and Hove City Council knows that many drivers cannot pay, it has not stopped parking fines from being dished out, Councillor Mark Earthey said.

He said: “There has been little or no mobile phone signal in Rottingdean for months – a fact known to Brighton and Hove City Council – yet still drivers are receiving tickets from enforcement officers.

“This is grossly unfair as the only means to pay is via the pay by phone app.

“The contract between the council and drivers for parking is ‘legally frustrated’, providing very strong grounds for appeal.

“EE customers have an indisputable case for appeal, given that EE has recently applied to the High Court for permission to build an emergency phone mast in the Marine Cliffs car park.

“Indeed, if both EE and the High Court accept there is an inadequate signal then maybe (the council) and its parking enforcement officers should too.”

Councillor Earthey, who represents Rottingdean and West Saltdean, added: “Customers of the other mobile network operators also have a very strong case.”

EE and Three shared a mast which was on the roof of the White Horse pub until it closed last year for a refurbishment. The mast was switched off at the end of August.

A company called MBNL, which provides mobile phone infrastructure for Three and EE, lodged plans to put up an emergency temporary mast at the Marine Cliffs car park, in Marine Drive, last May.

The company withdrew the plans after 17 objections were sent to the council citing the effect on a nearby bat colony, a loss of parking spaces and damage to the cliffs.

Last month, MBNL obtained a court order for an emergency telecoms mast in the same seafront car park and closed it to the public to put up the mast, base station and generator.

Councillor Earthey and his ward colleague Bridget Fishleigh, both Brighton and Hove Independents, have repeatedly raised parking payment problems in Rottingdean since the council scrapped parking meters for cash and card payments.

The council previously said that drivers could use nearby shops with PayPoint machines to pay for parking by cash or card. But Rottingdean currently has no PayPoint outlets.

Labour councillor Trevor Muten, who chairs the council’s Transport and Sustainability Committee, said: “We’re aware of concerns that phone network signal problems in Rottingdean could cause problems for people paying for parking by phone.

“However, our Rottingdean car parks consistently take around 3,000 successful phone parking transactions every month.

“We’ve had no appeals against penalty charge notices from drivers saying that they had difficulties using phone networks.

“A mobile phone mast was installed in Rottingdean last month intended to improve mobile phone signals.

“According to Ofcom all phone networks in the area are operational. This is in line with our experience of day-to-day operations in the car parks.

“As part of our ongoing review of parking arrangements in the city, we are also exploring other options to make it easier to pay for parking.

“We understand PayPoint is in advanced discussions with a new outlet in Rottingdean. We hope this will provide greater options for paying for parking there.

“We are sorry if any drivers have experienced inconvenience because of the phone signal problems. We are committed to fully resolving parking access for all in Rottingdean and across the city.”