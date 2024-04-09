Police have asked for the public’s help to find a woman suspected of causing criminal damage at a premises in Hove at the weekend.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Tuesday 9 April): “Police investigating a report of criminal damage have released an image of a woman they wish to speak with.

“It follows a report of damage caused at a premises in New Church Road, Hove, on Saturday 6 April.

“Officers investigating have released a CCTV image of a woman they wish to speak with in connection with the incident.

“She is described as having black hair worn in a ponytail, wearing dark or black clothing, including a coat, trousers and boots, and carrying a beige-coloured handbag.

“Anyone who recognises the woman, witnesses and those with information are asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 365 of 06/04.”